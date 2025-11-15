Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 9,086 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,086 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $181.63 on Friday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $183.93. The firm has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.