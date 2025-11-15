Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,958 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,435,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,303,000 after acquiring an additional 600,991 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 759,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,621,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 453,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 76,613 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

