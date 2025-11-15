Truepoint Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.35% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 71,400.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter.

DFSI stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $858.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

