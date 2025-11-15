WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October $FOCT

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 43,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 64.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 586,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,354,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

