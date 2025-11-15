Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Grove Collaborative updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

NYSE GROV opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Grove Collaborative has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $59.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grove Collaborative stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.61% of Grove Collaborative worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Grove Collaborative from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

