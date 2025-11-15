CocaCola Company (The) $KO Holdings Cut by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $1,508,657,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,447,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,185,000 after buying an additional 16,383,870 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter worth approximately $642,183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CocaCola by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,844,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,315,000 after buying an additional 3,810,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in CocaCola by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 21,236,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,619 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

CocaCola stock opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51. The firm has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 67.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Get Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insider Activity

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.