Intech Investment Management LLC Has $15.86 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 505,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,984 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,776,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 86.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,262,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $746,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259,267 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,354,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915,345 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,769,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,214,000 after buying an additional 2,832,155 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

