Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 377.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 83,733.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $7,279,850.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,157.64. This represents a 44.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Baird R W cut Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oscar Health

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.