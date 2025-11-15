Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Quad Graphics has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Quad Graphics has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Quad Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of Quad Graphics stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. Quad Graphics has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Quad Graphics

Quad Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.45 million. Quad Graphics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 67.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quad Graphics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

