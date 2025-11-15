ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 8,993 Shares of Unilever PLC $UL

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.23 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

