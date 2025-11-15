Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Redburn Partners set a $28.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,606.72. This represents a 41.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,425. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,192,325 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,215 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.