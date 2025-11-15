Intech Investment Management LLC Has $26.47 Million Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $26,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 50.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Leidos by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 66.2% in the second quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $191.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.41 and its 200-day moving average is $171.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

