Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 384.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 530,831 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $37,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,886,000 after buying an additional 199,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 243.8% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 104,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 79,294 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 158.0% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 311,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 288,055 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,850.42. This represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 198,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of IBKR opened at $66.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.82 and a twelve month high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

