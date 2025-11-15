Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 26th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.2%
GOODN stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $24.39.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
