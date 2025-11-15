Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 26th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 1.2%

GOODN stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $24.39.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

