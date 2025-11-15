Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $11.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,167 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.