OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF $FDHY

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period.

Shares of FDHY opened at $49.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

