Leerink Partners Begins Coverage on Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Stock analysts at Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 106.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Contineum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Contineum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Contineum Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTNM opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Contineum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. On average, analysts anticipate that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,178,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 116.6% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 793.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 60,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 220,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

