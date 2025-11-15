JBF Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd now owns 255,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB opened at $89.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.16%.The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KB. Wall Street Zen lowered KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

