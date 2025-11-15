BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BrightSpring Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.73.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ BTSG opened at $32.00 on Thursday. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 11.61%. BrightSpring Health Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,497. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $6,763,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,131,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,576,945.40. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services during the third quarter valued at $11,151,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 14.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.