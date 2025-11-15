ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 12,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,029,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,523,000 after purchasing an additional 530,525 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after buying an additional 330,687 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 939,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after buying an additional 275,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 285.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 254,332 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.