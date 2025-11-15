Moffett Nathanson Has Lowered Expectations for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America lowered their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.
Comcast Stock Down 1.6%
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Comcast
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 367,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,816 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,343,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 124,074 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Comcast by 63.9% during the third quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 53,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
