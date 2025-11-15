Loop Capital Cuts CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Price Target to $120.00

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWV. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CoreWeave from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on CoreWeave from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Arete upgraded CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.62.

CRWV opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.82 and its 200-day moving average is $118.56. CoreWeave has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other CoreWeave news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 7,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $1,037,418.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 299,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,416,149.28. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $24,629,062.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,123,035 shares of company stock worth $4,426,625,546.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $28,000.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

