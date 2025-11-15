AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) SVP Sells $26,070.00 in Stock

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,316.40. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $104.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. Analysts expect that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $142.00) on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.70.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

