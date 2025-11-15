Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Director Purchases $10,650.00 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) Director Neal Zalenko bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $10,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,582.55. This trade represents a 7.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 2.2%
GRF opened at $10.88 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 805.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eagle Capital Growth Fund
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Capital Growth Fund
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.