Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Director Purchases $10,650.00 in Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) Director Neal Zalenko bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $10,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,582.55. This trade represents a 7.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 2.2%

GRF opened at $10.88 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 805.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 166.0% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

