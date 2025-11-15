Intech Investment Management LLC Has $16.19 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kroger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $66.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

