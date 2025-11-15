Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $21,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 33.1% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Corning by 88.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares in the company, valued at $460,872.72. This represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $9,017,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,977.42. The trade was a 69.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,856 shares of company stock worth $15,456,476. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corning from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

