Intech Investment Management LLC Has $34.25 Million Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $34,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 257.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,946,000 after buying an additional 1,610,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,525,000 after acquiring an additional 710,842 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 893.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 582,539 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 472,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,134,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,697,000 after purchasing an additional 462,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $66,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,476.27. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 406,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,909,750. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,553 shares of company stock worth $2,825,527. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $216.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

