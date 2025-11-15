ProVise Management Group LLC Has $16.42 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 1.3% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 14,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $234.89 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.33. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.