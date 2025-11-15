Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Stock Price

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 150.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PYPD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PolyPid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.53. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 253,727 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

