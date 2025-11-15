Deborah Stein Purchases 1,000 Shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) Director Deborah Stein purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.26 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $101.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $119.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.64.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 59.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1,870.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings cut RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

