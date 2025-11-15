Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $404.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 269.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $483.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.61.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

