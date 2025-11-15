McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $306.74 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.48%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

