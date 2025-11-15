3,227 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Baird R W raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $77.86 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

