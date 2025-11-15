Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.8% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $279.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.16 and a 200 day moving average of $282.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $209.64 and a one year high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

