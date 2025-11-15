Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $40.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

