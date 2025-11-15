Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,589 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,098.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,080,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,490 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8,656.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,376,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,475 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,656,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,306,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,990,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,011,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.65.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

