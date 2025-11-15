Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises about 1.1% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $80.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.