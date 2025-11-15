Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Stock Price

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

KBDC opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. Kayne Anderson BDC has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 46.55% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBDC. Security National Bank increased its stake in Kayne Anderson BDC by 205.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

