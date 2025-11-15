OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,294 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,657,000 after purchasing an additional 931,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,188,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $133.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.45. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $168.08. The company has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 236.21%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.