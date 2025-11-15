Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 65,656 The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.41.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

View Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.