SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 39,975.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 859,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 857,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $94,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 442.2% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 7,794,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $847,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,859,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,039 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,442.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 953,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,610,000 after purchasing an additional 915,760 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,006,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 443,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 234,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.53. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.45 and a 12-month high of $112.93.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

