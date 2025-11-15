Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 21,297 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,297 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,179,171,000 after acquiring an additional 471,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $570,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $181,225,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $162,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 599,025 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $216.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

