Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$45.26 million for the quarter. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 360.17%.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 4.9%

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.87. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Mucciacciaro sold 21,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.83, for a total value of C$60,494.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,016.98. This trade represents a 89.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard is a world leader in proton exchange membrane fuel cell, power system development, and commercialization. The company’s principal business is the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus, truck, rail, and marine applications), material handling, and stationary power generation.

Further Reading

