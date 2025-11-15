DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Stock

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDN. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellicheck presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 million, a PE ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.38. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $45,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

