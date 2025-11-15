SG Americas Securities LLC Has $65.40 Million Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $65,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.6% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.33 per share, with a total value of $38,433.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,866. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eaton from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $438.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.50.

Eaton Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:ETN opened at $352.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.89.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

