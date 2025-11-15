Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.51 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

