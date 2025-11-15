iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Stake Cut by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 968,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,198,000 after purchasing an additional 665,867 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $23,679,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,815,000 after buying an additional 57,350 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47,718 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $288.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.29. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $312.79.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.5407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.