Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 130,059 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,020,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130,059 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $553,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its stake in CMS Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Croban boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Croban now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.0%

CMS opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $76.45.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. The trade was a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.