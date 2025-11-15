Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 77,795 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,296,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $590,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,328,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,958,000 after acquiring an additional 110,735 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,835,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,774,000 after purchasing an additional 774,087 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $219,001,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,976 shares during the period. Finally, M&G PLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 164.2% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,459,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $74.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.