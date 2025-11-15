Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $128.97 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $126.45 and a 12-month high of $245.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

